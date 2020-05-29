Browse the buildings of the week collection

architecture

By Jeremy Williams
Building of the week is my recurring feature looking at sustainable architecture, buildings and urban planning. There are over 120 entries in the collection, and today I thought I’d roll back and look at some favourites.

It’s also an excuse to play with WordPress’ new post carousel, which I wanted to try out. So here are 18 favourite buildings from the archives, and if you want more, all the rest are here.

As always, if there’s a building you think I should feature, let me know about it in the comments below.

