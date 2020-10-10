- The Guardian continues to evolve its response to the climate emergency, and this week published a climate change dashboard.
- At their annual conference, Britain’s Liberal Democrat party voted to back a Universal Basic Income. The Lib Dems are not the force they were, but it marks another step towards the mainstream for Basic Income. (The Green Party also supports BI)
- Governments resist them, campaigners often demand them without necessarily thinking it through, so it’s useful to The Economist’s perspective on how ‘outright bans can sometimes be a good way to fight climate change‘.
- As an experiment, I’m dropping the latest posts from this week in at the bottom, for those catching up. Let me know if this is a helpful feature or not, and I might add it every week.
What we learned this week
Why the Coronavirus won’t be the moment of peak commute
It’s been a few years now, but I have stood among the commuters on the platform at Luton station. I travelled into the office in London a couple of days a week for several years. Before that I took the bus to work, like millions of other Londoners. It was the most normal thing in […]
Twin your bin to fight global waste
Last week two Kenyan activists wrote on the blog about how waste laws in Kenya are under threat from a new trade deal. The country has some of the most robust bans on single use plastics, and this is of course a threat to the plastics industry. Lobbyists in the US are trying to use […]