What we learned this week

If you had $1,000 to give to help stop climate change, where would you make those donations? Grist ask the question and get part way to an answer.

Pollution is a racial justice issue, and that is more widely known in the US than in Britain. Good article on the subject by the World Resources Institute.

On the subject of justice, half of all global emissions from aviation are from 1% of the global population.

Assembly is the magazine from the Malala Foundation, and the latest issue is guest edited by Greta Thunberg. Assembly publishes “original work by girls, for girls”, but when these two work together, you want to pay attention.

An aspect of climate change that is rarely discussed, and even more rarely among the developing countries that are most vulnerable – so good work by Vice in addressing PTSD in children in Zimbabwe following cyclone Idai.

The government announced its 10 point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. I haven’t written about it because everyone else has, but I’m going to come back to it in future posts. In the meantime, here are the ten points and the government’s plans in more detail.

