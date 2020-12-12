What we learned this week

“Over the next decade, our superblock plan will transform the entire central grid of the city into a greener, pedestrian-friendly and almost car-free area” – the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, writes in the Guardian about the city’s ambitious plans.

Five years after the Paris Agreement, Climate Change News rounds up what has worked and what hasn’t so far.

Georgia senator David Perdue is a noisy climate denier who encouraged Trump to pull out of the Paris Agreement. But, says The Intercept, a stone’s throw from his own house is a sea wall erected to protect his neighbourhood from rising sea levels.

I was very disappointed to learn that The Correspondent, a new reader-supported news platform that I have really enjoyed this year, is to close. It was brilliant and would have worked in almost any year but 2020.

Thanks to those of you who have been using Earthbound Books, which is going well. Just a reminder that if you’re buying books for Christmas, the 16th is the last day to process orders.

Speaking of books, some good news this week on that front. I’ve had an offer for my book on climate and race, with plans to publish next year. Still discussing details at the moment, but I hope to be able to confirm things and tell you more next week.