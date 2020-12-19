miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By
1 Comment on What we learned this week

The Climate Crisis film festival ran in November, and this week launched an online hub where you can watch 20 climate documentaries for £10. Some really good ones on there and I’ll be doing that myself. And as a reader of this blog, you can get yourself a 20% discount by clicking here and using the code GREENCHRISTMAS

Amazon is now the biggest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world. This does not make them good, it makes them fractionally less evil – but it’s a step in the right direction.

I hadn’t heard of ‘coral refuges’ before, but I was glad to hear that ocean currents can create pockets of cooler water that coral can flourish in, such as this one of the Kenyan coast.

David Powell is wise and funny and well worth reading on eco-anxiety in the latest issue of the New Economics Zine.

It’s always worth keeping an eye on what Drawdown are up to. Their latest report is called Farming our way out of the climate crisis and I’m going to try and make time for it this week.

LATEST POSTS

An A-rated home by 2020 – did we do it?

Back in January 2019, I wrote about my family home and my plan to get it to a A rating by the end of 2020. With that a week away, it’s time to take stock and see where we’re up to. When we bought the house in 2009, it scored 73 on its Energy Performance […]

by Jeremy Williams

The structural racism of global vaccine access

Last week the first people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 got their jabs in Britain. Politicians have made a big deal of this, with one going so far as to say that this was because “we’re a much better country” – the kind of playground nonsense that makes me long for more women in politics. […]

by Jeremy Williams

How green trolling fights greenwash

Last month the Shell corporate Twitter account attempted a bit of social media engagement and posted a little poll. “What are you willing to change to help reduce emissions?” they asked, “#EnergyDebate”, with a variety of options to choose from. It was a spectacular own goal, because of course Twitter responded in form. Some said […]

by Jeremy Williams

From sea to desert to forest

Last week I wrote about how Kazakhstan saved and restored the northern part of the Aral Sea. It did this by damming that part of the lake and essentially separating it from the larger basin. But what about that dry sandy expanse to the south, the Aralkum Desert? The fate of the north and south […]

by Jeremy Williams

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

1 comment

  1. Thanks for highlighting the Kenyan coral refuge. I know we need far deeper concern, alarm even, over our corals, but it’s encouraging to know of signs of hope too. I was reminded of the discoveries of resilience in the Red Sea and off Australia, and other measures to protect/restore them:
    https://phys.org/news/2020-12-coral-recovery-prolonged-heatwave.html
    https://theconversation.com/meet-the-super-corals-that-can-handle-acid-heat-and-suffocation-122637
    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/oct/17/why-there-is-hope-that-the-worlds-coral-reefs-can-be-saved
    [hoping this comes across as ‘interested interaction/reaction’ stimulated by your post, which is the intention here, not as ‘competitive reportage’]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: