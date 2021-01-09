What we learned this week

A striking climate change conundrum has emerged in Namibia, where drought threatens the survival of 200 elephants. The government’s solution? Sell the elephants.
My wife, who is a BBC radio journalist, recorded a special programme on ‘earth heroes’ in our local area. It features activists, inventors, entrepreneurs and more, and you can listen back here.
People have been talking about geothermal power from Cornwall for decades and the potential has never been properly tapped, so it’s great to hear that the first commercial contract has been signed to supply it. (It’s with Ecotricity, once again with another UK first.) It’s only for 3MW of power at the moment – but you’ve got to start somewhere.
Good to read about an amendment to the Basel Convention on waste trading, that will hopefully give developing countries more ways to prevent plastic dumping by overdeveloped nations.
This graph of new car sales in Norway, posted by Robbie Andrew on Twitter, shows how pure petrol or diesel cars are now very much a minority interest. This is a dramatic shift in a decade, and the kind of thing I would hope to see in Britain in the coming years – alongside an overall decline in car sales and increased public and active transport, naturally.
Three of this week’s posts, in case you missed them:
A home for all seasons
As the atmosphere warms, weather is becoming more extreme. Warmer air holds more moisture and leads to more intense rainstorms. This means more flooding. A glance at the ten most expensive natural disasters of 2020, which I mentioned yesterday, shows the impact that flooding is already having around the world. When an area floods, it […]
The front lines of climate disaster in 2020
A lot happened in the world in 2020, and climate change didn’t pause while the world’s attention has been on the Coronavirus pandemic. But which areas of the world have been most affected by climate change in 2020? There are various ways to answer that question. One of them is to look at the most […]
Can we imagine a carbon neutral NHS?
When Britain announced its net zero carbon by 2050 target, it included everybody. The whole country would have to reach net zero, and that includes the National Health Service. But when the NHS went away and examined their own role, they decided to be more ambitious, and announced that they would aim to be carbon […]