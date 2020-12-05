What we learned this week

New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and that the government will try to get its own emissions to net zero by 2025. (It got less coverage, but Japan declared a climate emergency a couple of weeks ago too.) These are symbolic of course, but they are also a powerful statement of intent.

How adding seaweed to cattle feed can reduce emissions. The easiest way to reduce beef emissions is to reduce beef consumption of course, but this is useful too.

I learn from the Spokesmen Cycling Podcast that cargo bikes move 3.5 kph faster than vans in central London, making them a faster way to make local deliveries as well as a cleaner one.

“Rich countries have disproportionate influence when it comes to setting the rules of international trade and finance” writes Jason Hickel, highlighting the colonial influences in the IMF and World Bank.

Have you seen the front cover of The Economist this week? ‘Making coal history’ is the cover story.

I gave a talk last week on climate, race and privilege, for my friends at Christian Climate Action. With apologies for the quality of the Zoom recording, here it is. If people find this useful, I might try and record a better version.

This week’s post in case you missed them: