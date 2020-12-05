miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and that the government will try to get its own emissions to net zero by 2025. (It got less coverage, but Japan declared a climate emergency a couple of weeks ago too.) These are symbolic of course, but they are also a powerful statement of intent.

How adding seaweed to cattle feed can reduce emissions. The easiest way to reduce beef emissions is to reduce beef consumption of course, but this is useful too.

I learn from the Spokesmen Cycling Podcast that cargo bikes move 3.5 kph faster than vans in central London, making them a faster way to make local deliveries as well as a cleaner one.

“Rich countries have disproportionate influence when it comes to setting the rules of international trade and finance” writes Jason Hickel, highlighting the colonial influences in the IMF and World Bank.

Have you seen the front cover of The Economist this week? ‘Making coal history’ is the cover story.

I gave a talk last week on climate, race and privilege, for my friends at Christian Climate Action. With apologies for the quality of the Zoom recording, here it is. If people find this useful, I might try and record a better version.

This week’s post in case you missed them:

LATEST POSTS

What we learned this week

New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and that the government will try to get its own emissions to net zero by 2025. (It got less coverage, but Japan declared a climate emergency a couple of weeks ago too.) These are symbolic of course, but they are also a powerful statement of intent. How adding […]

by Jeremy Williams

It’s time for full tranparency about petrol

In 2015 I wrote about a scheme in Canada to add warning labels to petrol pumps – gas pumps, for my American friends. The labels were inspired by the warning labels on cigarette packets, with wording that highlighted the climate impact of the fuel. It’s an interesting idea, connecting people’s ordinary actions with their global […]

by Jeremy Williams

How big do you want your power grid?

Earlier this year the green light was given to what will eventually be the world’s largest solar farm. There are regulatory and funding obstacles to overcome yet, but if all goes to plan the Sun Cable project will see 10 gigawatts of solar panels installed in the Australian desert. To put that in context, Britain’s […]

by Jeremy Williams

Film review: I Am Greta

Sometimes a film-maker gets lucky. I saw a good example earlier this year, watching Knock Down the House. Someone had to be there, filming Alexandria Ocasio Cortez talking about her political ambitions while polishing glasses in a New York bar. If she hadn’t won, the footage might never have been used. As it is, they […]

by Jeremy Williams

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: