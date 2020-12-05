What we learned this week

I gave a talk last week on climate, race and privilege, for my friends at Christian Climate Action. With apologies for the quality of the Zoom recording, here it is. If people find this useful, I might try and record a better version.
New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and that the government will try to get its own emissions to net zero by 2025. (It got less coverage, but Japan declared a climate emergency a couple of weeks ago too.) These are symbolic of course, but they are also a powerful statement of intent. How adding […]
In 2015 I wrote about a scheme in Canada to add warning labels to petrol pumps – gas pumps, for my American friends. The labels were inspired by the warning labels on cigarette packets, with wording that highlighted the climate impact of the fuel. It’s an interesting idea, connecting people’s ordinary actions with their global […]
Earlier this year the green light was given to what will eventually be the world’s largest solar farm. There are regulatory and funding obstacles to overcome yet, but if all goes to plan the Sun Cable project will see 10 gigawatts of solar panels installed in the Australian desert. To put that in context, Britain’s […]
Sometimes a film-maker gets lucky. I saw a good example earlier this year, watching Knock Down the House. Someone had to be there, filming Alexandria Ocasio Cortez talking about her political ambitions while polishing glasses in a New York bar. If she hadn’t won, the footage might never have been used. As it is, they […]